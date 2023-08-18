NASDAQ:FUTU Investor Notice: Deadline on August 11, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Futu Holdings Limited Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2023 -- The Shareholders foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on August 11, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU).



Investors who purchased shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: August 11, 2023. NASDAQ: FUTU stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) common shares between April 27, 2020 and May 16, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 27, 2020 and May 16, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Futu Holdings Limited's business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses, that it did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead falsely characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous, that the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



