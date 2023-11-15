NASDAQ:FUTU Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Futu Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2023 -- Certain directors of Futu Holdings Limited are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are investors in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: FUTU stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Futu Holdings Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FUTU stocks, concerns whether certain Futu Holdings Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Futu Holdings Limited's business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses, that it did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead falsely characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous, that the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



