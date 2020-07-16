NASDAQ:FUTU Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Futu Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of investors in NASDAQ: FUTU shares over potential securities laws violations by Futu Holdings Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally.



On March 7, 2020, Futu Holdings Limited sold 7,500,000 American Depository Shares ("ADSs") at $12.00 per ADS, raising over $90 million in its initial public offering ("IPO").



Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) declined on March 23, 2020, to as low as $8.16 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



