NASDAQ:FUV Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Arcimoto, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Arcimoto, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: FUV stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Arcimoto, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in ASDAQ: FUV stocks, concerns whether certain Arcimoto directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the preorders of Arcimoto's Fun Utility Vehicles ("FUVs") were fabricated or never completed, with only 19 units delivered out of an alleged preorder of 422, that Arcimoto failed to disclose to customers that nearly 100% of its vehicles delivered were under safety recall, that Arcimoto's largest customer, R-Key-Moto, was an undisclosed related party owned by insider FOD Capital, LLC, that Arcimoto's partnership with HULA was an undisclosed related party transaction, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.