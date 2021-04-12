NASDAQ:FUV Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Arcimoto, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Arcimoto, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Arcimoto, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. On March 23, 2021, Bonitas Research published a short-seller report on Arcimoto, Inc.. In the report, Bonitas alleges that Arcimoto, Inc. fabricated pre-orders to generate fake demand, only delivered on 19 of the 422 alleged pre-orders since 2018, sold a 13 of the 19 pre-orders to an undisclosed related party, and failed to notify customers that Arcimoto filed a total production recall notice with the United States Government's federal agency, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



Those who purchased shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



