NASDAQ:FYBR Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties at Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Norwalk, CT based Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States.



On July 14, 2023, The Wall Street Journal issued an article entitled "I Was Really Sick, And I Didn't Know From What", which discussed illnesses affecting telecoms workers who have been exposed to toxic lead.



On July 17, 2023, The Wall Street Journal released an article entitled "Environmental Groups Ask Epa To Shield Public From Abandoned Lead Cables", which discussed how environmental groups were requesting that the EPA respond to the reports that telecom companies such as Frontier Communications were leaving toxic lead cables around the country.



Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) declined from $30.83 per share on February 02, 2023, to as low as $11.65 per share on Jluy 17, 2023.



