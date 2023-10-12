NASDAQ:GD Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at GDS Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2023 -- Certain directors of GDS Holdings Limited are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are investors in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: GDS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against GDS Holdings Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: GDS stocks, concerns whether certain GDS Holdings Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants d made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Defendant Huang had engaged in undisclosed pre-paid forward sale contract transactions as early as May 2020, that this presented a risk of Defendant Huang's ownership going below 5% of the Company's outstanding shares, that if Huang's ownership dipped below 5%, it would result in a change of control of the Company which, as the Company admitted, could result in disastrous consequences, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



