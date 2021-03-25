NASDAQ:GDRX Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at GoodRx Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Certain directors of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: GDRX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: GDRX stocks, concerns whether certain GoodRx Holdings, Inc. officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, at the time of the IPO, unbeknownst to investors, Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon") was developing and would soon introduce its own online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service that would directly compete with GoodRx. Defendants timed the IPO so that it was priced before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical business to facilitate the IPO and create artificial demand for the common shares sold therein, as well to maximize the amount of money the Company and the selling stockholders could raise in the IPO. Given defendants' knowledge of Amazon's intention to enter the online pharmaceutical business, their statements in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period about GoodRx's competitive position were materially false and/or misleading when made and caused GoodRx Class A common stock to trade at artificially inflated prices of more than $64 per share between September 23, 2020 and November 16, 2020.



