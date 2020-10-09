NASDAQ:GLNG Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Golar LNG Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Golar LNG Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 23, 2020. NASDAQ: GLNG investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On September 24, 2020, it was reported that the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Golar's joint venture, Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. ("Hygo"), was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil's Operation Car Wash.



The plaintiff claims that between April 30, 2020 and September 24, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that certain employees, including Hygo's CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies, that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties, that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo's valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



