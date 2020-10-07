NASDAQ:GNUS Investor Notice: Deadline on October 19, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Genius Brands International, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 19, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS)



Investors who purchased shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 19, 2020. NASDAQ: GNUS stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) common shares between March 17, 2020 and July 5, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making false and misleading statements concerning Genius's Rainbow Rangers intellectual property, the Kartoon Channel! app that Genius launched in June of 2020, as well as its joint venture relating to intellectual property associated with Marvel creator Stan Lee.



Those who purchased shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



