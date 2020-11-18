NASDAQ:GNUS Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Genius Brands International, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2020 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Genius Brands International, Inc.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making false and misleading statements concerning Genius's Rainbow Rangers intellectual property, the Kartoon Channel! app that Genius launched in June of 2020, as well as its joint venture relating to intellectual property associated with Marvel creator Stan Lee.



