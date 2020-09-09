NASDAQ:GOCO Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by GoHealth, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- GoHealth, Inc. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by GoHealth, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chicago, IL based GoHealth, Inc. operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States.



On or about July 15, 2019, GoHealth, Inc. sold about 43.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $21.00 a share raising nearly $914 million in new capital. On August 21, 2020, shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) closed at $15.97.



On August 19, 2020, GoHealth, Inc, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, announced it incurred a 2Q net loss of $22.9 million after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.



Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) declined to as low as $12.91 per share on August 27, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



