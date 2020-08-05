NASDAQ:GOSS Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Gossamer Bio, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2020 -- Certain directors of Gossamer Bio, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: GOSS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Gossamer Bio, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: GOSS stocks, concerns whether certain Gossamer Bio directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the materials supporting Gossamer's IPO, and certain of Gossamer's post-IPO public filings, misled investors or otherwise omitted material facts relevant to Gossamer's GB001 drug and its related clinical trials and studies. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) the reasons for Gossamer's GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis'oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.