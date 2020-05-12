NASDAQ:GOSS Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Gossamer Bio, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Gossamer Bio, Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 2, 2020. NASDAQ: GOSS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



San Diego, CA based Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. Gossamer Bio, Inc's most advanced product is its GB001 drug, a DP2 antagonist, in development to treat asthma. In February 2019, Gossamer Bio, Inc conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing approximately 19.8 million shares of common stock priced at $19.00 per share.



Then, on December 16, 2019, Novartis announced that it was terminating the development of its DP2 antagonist for asthma after it failed a pair of phase 3 clinical trials.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the materials supporting Gossamer's IPO, and certain of Gossamer's post-IPO public filings, misled investors or otherwise omitted material facts relevant to Gossamer's GB001 drug and its related clinical trials and studies. The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) the reasons for Gossamer's GB001 trial failures; (2) the purported clinical validation of Novartis'oral DP2 antagonist; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.