NASDAQ:GREE Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Fairfiled, CT based Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company.



On February 24, 2022, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. announced selected preliminary operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. Among other results, the Company reported that it "[e]xpects GAAP Net Loss of $(51) to $(41) million, including a noncash goodwill impairment charge related to the Support.com business of $42 to $47 million[.]"



Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) declined from $13.55 per share on February 10, 2022, to $7.81 per share on February 24, 2022.



Since then NASDAQ: GREE shares declined to as low as $0.22 per share in late December 2022.



