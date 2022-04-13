NASDAQ:GRPH Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Graphite Bio, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2022 -- Graphite Bio, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Graphite Bio, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



San Francisco, CA based Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States On or around June 25, 2021, Graphite Bio, Inc. ( conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 14 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share.



Then, on March 21, 2022, Graphite Bio, Inc. provided business updates and announcing is fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results. Among other items, Graphite Bio, Inc. disclosed that the early proof-of-concept data from the Phase 1/2 CEDAR clinical trial for GPH101 in sickle cell disease are now expected in 2023, attributing the delay "to impacts of the recent COVID-19 Omicron variant surge on patients and site resources and operations[.]"



Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) declined from $11.30 per share on February 16, 2022, to as low as $4.95 per share on April 1, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.