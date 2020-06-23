NASDAQ:GRPN Investor Alert: Deadline on June 29, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Groupon, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on June 29, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN).



Investors who purchased shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 29, 2020. NASDAQ: GRPN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) common shares between November 4, 2019 and February 18, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between November 4, 2019 and February 18, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category, that Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales, and that that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



