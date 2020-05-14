NASDAQ:GRPN Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Groupon, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Groupon, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Investors in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 29, 2020. NASDAQ: GRPN investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 18, 2020, Groupon, Inc. reported fourth quarter 2019 sales of $612.3 million, a nearly 23% decline over the prior year period. Groupon's adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2019 was reported at $227.2 million, a significant miss from its November 2019 forecast of $270 million. Groupon, Inc. also announced a "transformational plan to exit Goods" in North America by the third quarter and globally by the end of the year.



Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) declined from $5.87 per share in late 2017 to as low as $0.48 per share in March 2020.



The plaintiff claims that between November 4, 2019 and February 18, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company was experiencing fewer customer engagements in its Goods category, that Groupon relied on its Goods category to drive its sales, especially during the holiday season, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was likely to experience reduced sales, and that that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



