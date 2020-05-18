NASDAQ:HAFC Shareholder Notice: Deadline on May 26, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Hanmi Financial Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on May 26, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC).



Investors who purchased shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 26, 2020.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) common shares between August 12, 2019 and January 28, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 12, 2019 and January 28, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate further and future specific provisions for the Company – in the millions, that the specified $40.7 million troubled loan would necessitate the Company to appraise and take personal property securing a portion of the amount of the loan, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) have certain options.



