NASDAQ:HCDI Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Harbor Custom Development, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ: HCDI shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Harbor Custom Development, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Gig Harbor, WA based Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $5.7 million in 2018 to $30.95 million in 2019, and that its normalized Loss of $1.39 million in 2018 turned into normalized Income of $0.235 million in 2019.



Harbor Custom Development, Inc went public in August 2020, and sold 1.766 million shares at $6 per share for gross proceeds of $10.6 million in its initial public offering ("IPO").



Since the IPO shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) declined to as low as $2.62 per share on March 5, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.