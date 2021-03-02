NASDAQ:HCSG Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Bensalem, PA based Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States.



On February 10, 2020, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. announced the Company's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. also provided an update on the status of a previously disclosed U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") investigation into the Company's earnings-per-share calculation practices, announcing that "[t]he Company and the SEC have recently commenced discussions regarding a potential resolution of the investigation, which focuses on periods prior to 2018. As discussions regarding a potential resolution are ongoing, Mr. John C. Shea, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has notified the Company that he is taking a temporary leave of absence from his duties."



