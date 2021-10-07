NASDAQ:HGEN Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Humanigen, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Humanigen, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Humanigen, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Burlingame, CA based Humanigen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States.



On September 9, 2021, Humanigen, Inc. announced that "the U.S. FDA has declined its request for emergency use authorization of lenzilumab to treat newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients." Humanigen advised investors that "[i]n its letter, FDA stated that it was unable to conclude that the known and potential benefits of lenzilumab outweigh the known and potential risks of its use as a treatment for COVID-19."



Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) declined from $17.18 per sahre on September 2, 2021, to $6.00 per share on September 28, 2021.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



