NASDAQ:HGEN Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Humanigen, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2022 -- Humanigen, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Humanigen, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Short Hills, NJ based Humanigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ?cytokine storm'. On July 13, 2022, Humanigen, Inc. disclosed that its trial of lenzilumab did not attain statistical significance on the primary endpoint of the proportion of subjects with baseline CRP<150 mg/L and aged below 85 years, alive and without needing mechanical ventilation through day 29.



Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) declined from $3.25 per share on July 8, 2022, to as low as $0.35 per share on August 9, 2022.



