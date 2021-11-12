NASDAQ:HOOD Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Robinhood Markets, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2021 -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Robinhood Markets, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Menlo Park, CA based Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. commenced its initial public offering ("IPO") on July 30, 2021, issuing 55 million shares to the investing public at $38 per share, anticipating proceeds in excess of $2 billion.



After the markets closed on October 26, 2021, Robinhood Markets, Inc. announced its third quarter financial results, revealing revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates.



Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) declined to $33.99 per share on October 28, 2021.



