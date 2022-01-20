NASDAQ:HOOD Investors Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Robinhood Markets, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), filed a lawsuit in the over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Robinhood directors and officers, and the underwriters of Robinhood's July 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering").



Investors who purchased shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 15, 2022.



Menlo Park, CA based Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. commenced its initial public offering ("IPO") on July 30, 2021, issuing 55 million shares to the investing public at $38 per share, anticipating proceeds in excess of $2 billion.



After the markets closed on October 26, 2021, Robinhood Markets, Inc. announced its third quarter financial results, revealing revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates.



Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) from $85.00 per share in August 04, 2021, to as low as $17.08 per share on December 17, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that Robinhood's registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate its IPO contained representations that were materially inaccurate, misleading, and/or incomplete because they failed to disclose that, at the time of the IPO, Robinhood's revenue growth was experiencing a major reversal, with transaction-based revenues from cryptocurrency trading serving only as a short-term, transitory injection, masking what was actually stagnating growth. In addition, the Company's "significant investments" in enhancing the reliability and scalability of its platform were patently inadequate and/or defective, exposing Robinhood to worsening service-level disruptions and security breaches, particularly as the Company scaled its services to a larger user base.



