NASDAQ:HQI Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by HireQuest, Inc.

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by HireQuest, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Goose Creek, SC based HireQuest, Inc. provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. On November 8, 2023, HireQuest, Inc. announced its financial results for its third quarter ("Q3") of 2023. Among other results, HireQuest reported Q3 GAAP earnings-per-share of $0.12, missing consensus estimates by $0.05. Commenting on these results, HireQuest's President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Hermanns disclosed that "[o]ur bottom line was again negatively impacted by workers compensation expense which had a net increase of $2.8 million compared to [Q3] 2022" and that "[w]e're working with our partners in this area to adjust our plan to better reflect our business as it stands today and reduce its impact in the future, however no meaningful improvement can be expected until the second quarter of next year." Shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) declined from $29.38 per share in June 2023 to as low as $12.49 per share on November 13, 2023.



