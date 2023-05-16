NASDAQ:HROW Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties at Harrow Health, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Harrow Health, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Harrow Health, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Nashville, TN based Harrow Health, Inc. operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company Harrow Health, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $48.87 million in 2020 to $72.47 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $2.23 million in 2020 to $5.43 million in 2021.



On February 22, 2023, Bonitas Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Harrow Health, Inc. had concealed a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into its sales practices and that it had engaged in suspect transactions with former subsidiaries. Moreover, Harrow did not disclose that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for making false and misleading marketing claims, but months later, the Company issued a nationwide recall.



Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) declined from $20.31 per share on February 8, 2023, to as low as $15.22 per share on February 22, 2023.



