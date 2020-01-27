NASDAQ:HSIC Investor Alert: Update in Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced an update in the lawsuit filed over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



On February 12, 2018, it was reported that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a complaint against the three largest U.S. dental supply companies in the country, including Henry Schein, Inc. The complaint alleges that the companies conspired to prevent dental groups from buying their products in bulk at a discount.



On March 7, 2018, a lawsuit was filed filed against Henry Schein, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff claimed that between March 7, 2013 and February 12, 2018, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Henry Schein was engaging in unethical, anti-competitive behavior through agreements with Benco Dental Supply Company and Patterson Companies, Inc., in violation of United States antitrust laws, that Henry Schein engaged in such behavior, in part, to help maintain profitability in a consolidating health care industry, that these violations of U.S. antitrust laws would result in heightened scrutiny by the federal government and a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), that Henry Schein failed to maintain adequate internal controls, and that a result, defendants' statements about Henry Schein's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On September 14, 2018 a consolidated Complaint was filed and on February 22, 2019 the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the consolidated Complaint.



On September 27, 2019, the Court issued an Order granting in part and denying in part Defendants' Motion to Dismiss. The claims were dismissed against two of the individual Defendants.



