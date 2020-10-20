NASDAQ:HTHT Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Huazhu Group Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Huazhu Group Limited is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Huazhu Group Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. On September 21, 2020, a report was issued on Huazhu Group Limited, asserting that Huazhu Group Limited allegedly "lied about the ownership of its hotel portfolio to produce fake financials." The report "confirmed that Huazhu secretly supported operating costs of franchisee hotels owned by undisclosed current Huazhu employees & other undisclosed related parties." The report also asserted that "Huazhu concealed operating expenses using undisclosed related party transactions to artificially inflate Huazhu's reported profits" and that it "calculate[s] that Huazhu's fake profits manifested as RMB 2 billion (US $300 million) of fake PP&E on its CYE '19 balance sheet."



