NASDAQ:IBRX Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at ImmunityBio, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2023 -- Certain directors of ImmunityBio, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors NASDAQ: IBRX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against ImmunityBio, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: IBRX stocks, concerns whether certain ImmunityBio, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



Te plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, GMP deficiencies at its third-party CMOs for Anktiva, that one or more of the Company's third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies, that the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva BLA in its present form, that accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



