NASDAQ:ICPT Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. On October 8, 2020, news outlets reported that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was "facing an investigation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the potential risk of liver injury in patients taking Ocaliva, [Intercept's] treatment for primary biliary cholangitis, a rare, chronic liver disease." Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) declined from $125.00 per share in late 2019 to as low as $27.83 per share on October 23, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



