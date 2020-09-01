NASDAQ:IMMU Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Immunomedics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- Certain directors of Immunomedics, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: IMMU stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Immunomedics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: IMMU stocks, concerns whether certain Immunomedics directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that the Company's Morris Plains, New Jersey manufacturing facility had suffered a serious data integrity breach, and that the FDA found Immunomedics manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresented an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdated batch records, including the dates of analytical results.



Those who purchased shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



