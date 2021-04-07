NASDAQ:IMVT Investor Notice: Deadline on April 20, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Immunovant, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on April 20, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT).



Investors who purchased shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: April 20, 2021. NASDAQ: IMVT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) common shares between October 2, 2019 and February 1, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between October 2, 2019 and February 1, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Immunovant prior to the Merger, and/or ignored or failed to disclose safety issues associated with IMVT-1401, that IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, particularly with respect to treating TED and WAIHA, that the foregoing foreseeably diminished IMVT-1401's prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability, and profitability, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.