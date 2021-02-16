NASDAQ:IMVT Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Immunovant, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Certain directors of Immunovant, Inc. are under investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Immunovant, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. On April 14, 2020, Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 8,359,448 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.50 per share. Immunovant, Inc estimated the the aggregate gross proceeds to Immunovant its initial public offering to be approximately $121.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.



On February 2, 2021, Immunovant, Inc. announced a "a voluntary pause of dosing in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401," a treatment for thyroid eye disease ("TED"). Immunovant, Inc. disclosed that it "has become aware of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and LDL levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients" and "[o]ut of an abundance of caution, the Company has decided to voluntarily pause dosing in ongoing clinical studies in both TED and in Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia, in order to inform patients, investigators, and regulators as well as to modify the monitoring program."



