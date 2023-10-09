NASDAQ:INFI Investor Alert: Deadline on October 16, 2023 in Lawsuit Against Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 16, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI).



Investors who purchased shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 16, 2023. NASDAQ: INFI stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) common shares between January 5, 2022 and July 24, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between January 5, 2022 and July 24, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. overstated its prospects for a breast cancer treatment, that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was overly optimistic about its breast cancer studies, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Infinity's business, financial results, and reputation, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



