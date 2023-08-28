NASDAQ:INFI Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), filed a lawsuitover alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Cambridge, MA based Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer.



The plaintiff alleges that for over a year, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc falsy claimed that Infinity's flagship product, eganelisib, was proceeding apace in its clinical studies as a treatment for breast cancer. Specifically, Infinity touted two clinical studies: (1) MARIO-4, a randomized, double-blind Phase 3 study; and (2) MARIO-P, a platform study to evaluate additional combinations and indications where eganelisib might increase the effectiveness of available therapies.



On February 23, 2023, before the stock market opened, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced via a webcast (the "Webcast") that it had entered into a merger agreement with MEI Pharma, Inc. The proposed transaction was all stock, pursuant to which Infinity shareholders would receive shares of MEI Pharma, Inc common stock. Infinity would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of MEI, with outstanding equity post-closing being held 58% by MEI shareholders and 42% by Infinity shareholders.



During the Webcast, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc's CEO stated Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc would "prioritize head and neck cancer." No mention at all was made of breast cancer treatments. It was as if MARIO-4 and MARIO-P never existed, and breast cancer was never a priority for eganelisib treatment.



On February 21, 2023, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc's market cap was around $50 million, with $40 million in cash and a pipeline of products.



On February 24, 2023, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc had a $20 million market cap, trading at half its cash value and essentially allocating $0 value to its pipeline. The combined market caps of both Infinity and MEI was $50 million. David Usso, of MEI Pharma, Inc, stated on the Webcast that expected cash after the merger was expected to be $100 million. So the price at which the two companies were trading was equivalent to only half of cash on hand.



On July 24, 2023, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced that the merger had been terminated, because shareholders of the merging company voted against it.



Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) declined from $1.76 per share on August 24, 2022, to as low as $0.09 per share on August 07, 2023.



The plaintiff claims that between January 5, 2022 and July 24, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. overstated its prospects for a breast cancer treatment, that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was overly optimistic about its breast cancer studies, that all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Infinity's business, financial results, and reputation, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



