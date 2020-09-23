NASDAQ:INTC Shareholder Notice: Deadline on September 28, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Intel Corporation Upcoming

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 28, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).



Investors who purchased shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 28, 2020. NASDAQ: INTC stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) common shares between April 23, 2020 and July 23, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 23, 2020 and July 23, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Intel had identified a defect mode in its 7-nanometer process that resulted in yield degradation, that, as a result, the Company would experience a six-month delay in its production schedule for 7-nanometer products, that Intel was reasonably likely to rely on third-party foundries for manufacturing its 7-nanometer products, that, as a result of the foregoing, Intel was reasonably likely to lose market share to its competitors who are already selling 7-nanometer products and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.