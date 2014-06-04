San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) shares was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at INTL Fcstone Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) in 2010 or earlier and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:INTL shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain INTL Fcstone officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On December 17, 2013, INTL Fcstone Inc announced that it has filed a Form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, stating that the Company was not able to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2013. INTL Fcstone Inc said that in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2013, it identified errors in the reconciliation of the Company's subsidiary INTL FCStone Markets, LLC's accounting records to its back office system, which has resulted in a delay in finalizing the Company's consolidated financial statements required to be included in the Company's Form 10 K. Shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) declined from almost $21 per share in late November 2013 to as low as $17.24 per share in February 2013.



On March 25, 2014, NASDAQ:INTL shares closed at $19.05 per share.



Those who purchased shares of INTL Fcstone Inc have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com