NASDAQ:INTZ Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Intrusion Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2021 -- Certain directors of Intrusion Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: INTZ stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Intrusion Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: INTZ stocks, concerns whether certain Intrusion Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Intrusion's Shield product was merely a repackaging of existing technology in the Company's portfolio, that Shield lacked the patents, certifications, and insurance critical to the sale of cybersecurity products, that the Company had overstated the efficacy of Shield's purported ability to protect against cyberattacks, that, as a result of the foregoing, Intrusion's Shield was reasonably unlikely to generate significant revenue, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



