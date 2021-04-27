NASDAQ:INTZ Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Intrusion Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: INTZ shares, filed a lawsuit against Intrusion Inc over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 15, 2021. NASDAQ: INTZ investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On April 14, 2021, a report was published alleging, among other things, that Intrusion's product, Shield, "has no patents, certifications, or insurance, which are all essential for selling cybersecurity products" and that "Shield is based on open-source data already available to the public." Thus, the report stated that "Shield is a repackaging of pre-existing technology rather than an innovative offering." Moreover, the report alleged that the claims that Shield "stopp[ed] a total of 77,539,801 cyberthreats from 805,110 uniquely malicious entities . . . in the 90-day beta program" were "outlandish," leading White Diamond to question "[h]ow have these companies been able to function so far, as they've been attacked many times per minute by ransomware, malware, data theft, phishing and DDoS attacks?"



The plaintiff claims that between January 13, 2021 and April 13, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Intrusion's Shield product was merely a repackaging of existing technology in the Company's portfolio, that Shield lacked the patents, certifications, and insurance critical to the sale of cybersecurity products, that the Company had overstated the efficacy of Shield's purported ability to protect against cyberattacks, that, as a result of the foregoing, Intrusion's Shield was reasonably unlikely to generate significant revenue, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



