NASDAQ:INWK Investor Alert: Investigation of InnerWorkings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) shares over potential securities laws violations by InnerWorkings, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) concerning whether a series of statements by InnerWorkings regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



InnerWorkings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $400.45 million in 2009 to $797.70 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $6.31 million to $19.11 million.



Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. grew from $2.10 per share in February 2009 to as high as $15.64 per share in March 2013.



Then on April 16, 2013 InnerWorkings, Inc. announced its revised full year guidance and previewed first quarter 2013 results.



Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. declined from $14.03 per share on April 16, 2013 to $10.50 per share in April 17, 2013.



On May 6, 2013, NASDAQ:INWK shares closed at $10.05 per share.



