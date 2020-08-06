NASDAQ:INWK Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by InnerWorkings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- Certain directors of InnerWorkings, Inc. are under investigation over potential securities laws violations by InnerWorkings, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by InnerWorkings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chicago, IL based InnerWorkings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing execution firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Mexico, Central America, and South America.



On March 16, 2020, InnerWorkings, Inc announced it's financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. InnerWorkings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.12 billion in 2018 to over $1.15 billion in 2019, and that its Net Loss declined from $76.17 million in 2018 to $10.07 million in 2019.



The Chief Financial Officer of InnerWorkings, Inc also stated that, "[a]s a result of the material weaknesses previously disclosed, insufficient evidence existed to support the recognition of revenue in arrangements containing bill and hold provisions. Therefore, we deferred the related revenue until product shipped from our warehouse."



Those who purchased shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.