NASDAQ:IPHA Investor Notice: Deadline on December 22, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Innate Pharma S.A.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on December 22, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA).



Investors who purchased shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 22, 2020. NASDAQ: IPHA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) common shares between March 10, 2020 and September 8, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 10, 2020 and September 8, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Innate Pharma S.A. touted the results of their various Phase 2 trials as being within expectations, that Innate Pharma S.A. continued to reassure investors that they were eligible for the $100 million payment upon first dosing of Phase 3 trials, that Innate Pharma S.A. failed to timely disclose their renegotiations with AstraZeneca to split the $100 million payment into two $50 million payments, to be partially contingent on performance during the Phase 3 trials, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



