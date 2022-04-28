NASDAQ:IQ Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at iQIYI, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2022 -- Certain directors of iQIYI, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of iQIYI, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: IQ stocks follows a lawsuit filed against iQIYI, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: IQ stocks, concerns whether certain iQIYI, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that, the Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of IQIYI shares between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its position in the Company because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Defendants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses combined.



Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) declined from $28.97 per share on March 23, 2021, to as low as $12.41 per share on May 13, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



