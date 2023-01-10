NASDAQ:IREN Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Iris Energy Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2023 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN), filed a lawsuit in the U.S. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Iris Energy Limited in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements made in connection with the Company's initial public offering.



Sidney, Australia based Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific.



Iris Energy Limited portrays itself as a leading owner and operator of institutional-grade, highly efficient, proprietary Bitcoin mining data centers powered by 100% renewable energy.



Iris Energy Limited's Bitcoin mining operations purportedly generate revenue by earning Bitcoin through a combination of block rewards and transaction fees from the operation of specialized computing equipment called "miners" or "Bitcoin miners" and exchanging these Bitcoin for fiat currencies such as U.S. dollars or Canadian dollars on a daily basis.



Iris Energy Limited has three wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, referred to as "Non-Recourse SPV 1", "Non-Recourse SPV 2", and "Non-Recourse SPV 3" (collectively, the "Non-Recourse SPVs"), each of which was incorporated for the specific purpose of financing certain of the Bitcoin miners operated by the Company.



On October 25, 2021, Iris Energy Limited filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on November 16, 2021 (the "Registration Statement").



On or around November 10, 2021, Iris Energy Limited conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 8.27 million shares of stock priced at $28.00.



On November 18, 2021, Iris Energy Limited filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the "Prospectus" and, together with the Registration Statement, the "Offering Documents").



Then, on November 2, 2022, Iris issued a press release disclosing, among other things, that "[c]ertain equipment (i.e., Bitcoin miners) owned by . . . special purpose vehicles currently produce insufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations, and have a current market value well below the principal amount of the relevant loans" and that "[r]estructuring discussions with the lender remain ongoing."



Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) declined to $2.11 per share on November 09, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that certain of Iris Energy Limited's Bitcoin miners, owned through its Non-Recourse SPVs, were unlikely to produce sufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations, that accordingly, Iris's use of equipment financing agreements to procure Bitcoin miners was not as sustainable as Defendants had represented, that the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022 were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



