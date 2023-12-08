NASDAQ:IRON Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Disc Medicine Opco Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2023 -- Certain directors of Disc Medicine Opco Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Disc Medicine Opco Inc directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On February 8, 2021, Gemini Therapeutics announced the completion of its business combination with FS Development Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Foresite Capital. Gemini Therapeutics, the resulting combined company, commenced trading its shares on February 8, 2021, on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "GMTX."



Then on August 10, 2022, Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX) and Disc Medicine, Inc. , a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced that they have entered into a merger agreement to combine the companies in an all-stock transaction.



On December 29, 2022, Disc Medicine, Inc. announced that its merger with Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. ("Gemini") closed on December 29, 2022. Its shares commenced trading on a 1-10 reverse split adjusted basis effective with the open of business on December 30, 2022 on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol IRON.



Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) declined from $55.50 per share on June 24, 2022, to as low as $15.00 per share on December 30, 2022.



