NASDAQ:IRTC Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: IRTC shares, filed a lawsuit over alleged Securities Laws violations by iRhythm Technologies, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 2, 2021.



On December 2, 2020, iRhythm announced that new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) physician fee guidelines would change how payments for its Zio XT remote cardiac monitoring services would be calculated.



Then on January 29, 2021, a research analyst noted that Medicare Administrative Contractor rates affecting heart monitors are "way lower" than those published in the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule.



The plaintiff claims that between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' ("CMS") rulemaking, that reimbursement rates would in fact plummet, that a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business, and that as a result of the foregoing, the iRhythm Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) have certain options.



