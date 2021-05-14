NASDAQ:IRTC Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of iRhythm Technologies, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: IRTC stocks follows a lawsuit filed against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: IRTC stocks, concerns whether certain iRhythm Technologies, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose to investors that iRhythm's business would suffer as a result of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' ("CMS") rulemaking, that reimbursement rates would in fact plummet, that a lack of national pricing in the CMS rule and fee schedule would cause uncertainty and weakness in the Company's business, and that as a result of the foregoing, the iRhythm Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



