NASDAQ:ISPO Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Inspirato Incorporated

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2023 -- Inspirato Incorporated is under investigation over potential securities laws violations by Inspirato Incorporated in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Inspirato Incorporated regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Denver, CO based Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. On November 14, 2022, before trading hours, Inspirato Incorporated announced in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that "[o]n November 8, 2022, the Audit Committee (the 'Audit Committee') of the Board of Directors of Inspirato Incorporated (the 'Company') concluded, after discussion with the Company's management, that the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (collectively, the 'Non-Reliance Periods') included in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') for the Non-Reliance Periods, should no longer be relied upon."



Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) declined from $3.09 per share on September 12, 2022, to as low as $1.59 per share on December 12, 2022.



