NASDAQ:ISRG Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who arecurrent long-term stockholders in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Intuitive Surgical officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by potentially failing to implement adequate internal controls and possibly misstating the company's financial results.



In 2010 an investor filed a lawsuit against Intuitive Surgical, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The Plaintiff alleges that Intuitive Surgical Inc. inflated its share price and that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and others violated Federal Securities Laws by issuing between February 01, 2008 and January 07, 2009 a series of allegedly false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts regarding the then-existing and even the potential market for the da Vinci robot, the robotic surgical device that is Intuitive’s key product.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from over $1.05 billion in 2009 to over $2.17 billion in 2012 and that its Net Income increased from $232.61 million in 2009 to $656.60 million in 2012.



Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) grew from as low as $90.96 per share in February 2009 to as high as $588.28 in May 2012.



On March 1, 2013, NASDAQ:ISRG shares closed at $553.40 per share.



